Wild thirst: Sun bear wanders into neighbourhood in search of a drink
Chaiyaphum locals were treated to a rare sight on Tuesday when a thirsty sun bear wandered into their community in search of a drink.
The bear was spotted at Baan Huai Ruam Moo 2 community in Phakdi Chumphon district as it sought water at a dried-up pond.
Locals alerted wildlife sanctuary officers and Hook 31 rescuers, who rushed to the pond where the bear was spotted at noon.
Meanwhile, more than 30 locals arranged themselves in a ring around the perimeter of the pond to prevent the sun bear from escaping and damaging crops or injuring people or livestock.
Officials and locals then waited for the bear to get tired, before using a rope snare to drag it to a cage. The operation to capture the bear, a fully grown adult female weighing an impressive 80 kilograms, took more than five hours.
The sun bear is thought to have wandered down from the Phang Hoei mountain range in search of something to drink. Officials said sources of food and water can be scarce in the surrounding mountains during the hot season.
They released their thirsty captive close to water sources in the forested Phang Hoei mountains.
Sun bears get their name from the orange or cream-coloured patch that adorns their chests. The world’s smallest species of bear, they grow to about 1.5 metres in height and usually weigh up to 65 kilos. Sun bears are omnivores who will eat ants, bees, beetles, honey and termites as well as seeds and fruit. Excellent climbers, they are listed as a vulnerable species due to deforestation and illegal hunting for food and the wildlife trade. They are known to have a gentle nature and will not attack humans unless cornered.