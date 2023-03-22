Wild thirst: Sun bear wanders into neighbourhood in search of a drink

The bear was spotted at Baan Huai Ruam Moo 2 community in Phakdi Chumphon district as it sought water at a dried-up pond.

Locals alerted wildlife sanctuary officers and Hook 31 rescuers, who rushed to the pond where the bear was spotted at noon.

Meanwhile, more than 30 locals arranged themselves in a ring around the perimeter of the pond to prevent the sun bear from escaping and damaging crops or injuring people or livestock.