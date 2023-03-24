Monkeypox: Cases rise to 18 after three men are hospitalised

The three patients hospitalized with the infectious disease are all men, and their ages range from 21 to 40 years, DDC director-general Dr Tharet Krutnairawiwong told a press conference.

Two of the men were close friends, Tharet said. He said one of the three patients is a foreigner.

All three patients had mild cases and are recovering at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.

After three weeks – when they are no longer contagious – they will be discharged from the hospital, Tharet said.