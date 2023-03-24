Govt moves to calm public fears of radioactive contamination in Prachinburi

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered ongoing monitoring of levels of radiation in Prachinburi until the situation returns to normal, Anucha said.

Prayut also ordered police to investigate how the caesium-137 tube went missing and determine whether it had been smuggled out of the power plant in Prachinburi.

“The prime minister said someone must be held responsible for this,” Anucha said.

No health issues have been found among the foundry’s workers or residents of adjacent communities, Anucha said.

Local residents who suspect they have health issues related to the caesium-137 tube may seek free medical exams at any state hospital in Prachinburi, he said.

The caesium-137 cylinder went missing from National Power Plant 5A at 304 Industrial Park in Prachinburi’s Si Maha Phot district on February 23. It was not reported missing until March 10. Authorities searched frantically until they found radiated red dust believed to be the remains of the missing canister at the foundry in Prachinburi’s Kabin Buri district last Sunday.

On Thursday, a civil society network in the province submitted an open letter to Prayut calling for a thorough national-level investigation into the disappearance of the radioactive cylinder to find out how it went missing and how it ended up at the metal foundry.

