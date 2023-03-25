Central bank funnels more money to Thailand’s greatest asset

Both said their goal is to nurture skilled workers and ensure they are financially literate as part of efforts to achieve sustainable economic development. The partnership will also help Thailand break the poverty cycle and free itself from middle-income trap.

Representatives of the Equitable Education Fund (EEF) and the foundation of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday that will see the BOT provide financial support for vocational students through EEF's scholarship programme.

The BOT will also train the scholarship students on basic accounting, debt and risk management, and other financial literacy skills such as taxation and identifying online scams.

The goal is to ensure they have the skills that appeal to employers and the qualities that will help in Thailand's drive to become a high-income country.

The central bank’s foundation and EEF will also collaborate on research to find better ways to improve Thailand's entire educational system so that everyone has access to quality education and can advance to the highest levels of proficiency.

BOT assistant governor and president of its foundation Chayawadee Chai-anant said during her opening EEF’s database will ensure it can identify the student who needed help the most.

The partnership is another step forward for the foundation’s strategy of strengthening the country's education system, she said.

For the last 30 years, the central bank has provided scholarships to vulnerable children in order for them to complete junior high school. Because that level of knowledge is insufficient for them to support themselves and their families, the foundation will award scholarships to students pursuing higher education, Chayawadee said.