Bigger police presence at Chatuchak Market to deal with pickpockets
A large number of police officers from Bangkok’s Bang Sue Police Station were dispatched to Chatuchak Weekend Market on Saturday after receiving complaints of pickpockets targeting shoppers, especially tourists.
Pol Lt-Colonel Puwadon Ounpho, the police station’s superintendent, watched over the deployment of uniformed and plainclothes officers to Bangkok’s largest outdoor market on Saturday morning.
These officers will join the market’s security guards in keeping law and order.
Law enforcement has been tightened in Chatuchak after police received several complaints from local and foreign shoppers of pickpocketing.