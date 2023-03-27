Fight for survival: 42 leatherback hatchlings make it to Andaman Seabackground-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, April 07, 2023
Fight for survival: 42 leatherback hatchlings make it to Andaman Sea

MONDAY, March 27, 2023

Some 42 leatherback sea turtle hatchlings were spotted emerging from their nest on a beach in Phang Nga province and racing to the Andaman Sea.

The nest housing 79 eggs was located in the Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Muang National Park.

Of the 79 eggs, 42 hatchlings made it to the sea on Saturday morning, while three died and 34 eggs were not fertilised.

National park officials believe the three hatchlings died because they were not able to climb out of their nest, which was about a metre deep into the ground.

The officials also said the eggs hatched six days later than the usual 55 days.

 

The dead hatchlings and unfertilised eggs have been sent to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre for research.

