Ang Thong’s irrigation canal a hotspot as locals escape heatbackground-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, April 07, 2023
nationthailand
Ang Thong’s irrigation canal a hotspot as locals escape heat

Ang Thong’s irrigation canal a hotspot as locals escape heat

TUESDAY, March 28, 2023

Hit by unusually high temperatures over the past few days, Ang Thong natives have been flocking to the irrigation canal in Wiset Chai Chan district to cool off.

The 2.5-kilometre section of the canal opposite Wat Khu Manao Wan in the subdistrict San Chao Rong Thong has become popular with families. Since the canal is not very deep, parents are happy to let their children play in the water. Ang Thong’s irrigation canal a hotspot as locals escape heat

The rising mercury has also been a boon for vendors, with one saying that the visitors have been buying up all the food she has on offer. The canal is a popular spot in the hot months and a well-known venue for Songkran revelry. Ang Thong’s irrigation canal a hotspot as locals escape heat

ALL 4 PHOTOS

image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
TAGS
Ang ThongHEAT Wavehot weather
RELATED
nationthailand