Ang Thong’s irrigation canal a hotspot as locals escape heat
Hit by unusually high temperatures over the past few days, Ang Thong natives have been flocking to the irrigation canal in Wiset Chai Chan district to cool off.
The 2.5-kilometre section of the canal opposite Wat Khu Manao Wan in the subdistrict San Chao Rong Thong has become popular with families. Since the canal is not very deep, parents are happy to let their children play in the water.
The rising mercury has also been a boon for vendors, with one saying that the visitors have been buying up all the food she has on offer. The canal is a popular spot in the hot months and a well-known venue for Songkran revelry.