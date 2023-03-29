Nakhon Nayok’s Khao Laem up in flames
The Centre of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation along with relevant officials are working to extinguish the fire that has broken out in Nakhon Nayok’s forested Khao Laem area. Officials are also putting up fire breaks to prevent the flames from spreading further.
The governor of Nakhon Nayok has pledged to use helicopters tomorrow (March 30) to extinguish the ongoing forest fires at Khao Laem. He urged the public to understand the reason behind his decision, saying that working at night would be dangerous for the fire-fighters.
Photo credit: https://www.facebook.com/tiny.NakhonNayok?mibextid=ZbWKwL