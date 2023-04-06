Shivering fox cubs rescued from forest fire in Lampangbackground-defaultbackground-default
SUNDAY, April 09, 2023
Shivering fox cubs rescued from forest fire in Lampang

THURSDAY, April 06, 2023

Three fox cubs were rescued from a blazing forest in Chae Son National Park in Chae Hom district of Lampang province on Thursday.

Officials found the cubs trembling with fear while the fire was being extinguished, the national park chief, Tewan Chanprom, said.

"The officials moved the fox cubs to a safe zone while the fire was being put out in the area," he said.

In Thailand, setting fire to a forest to seek wild goods is considered an offence for causing air pollution and destroying wildlife habitats. Many animals have perished in forest fires.

