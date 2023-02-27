The Nation would like to introduce "Tula", a Thai wild elephant calf who has gone viral online due to its mischievous behaviour. The rescued juvenile jumbo likes to tease its human babysitter during bath time. Check out Tula’s playful and naughty nature captured in this video.
Say hello to a cute 4-year-old wild elephant calf named Tula.
Tula likes to push and lie on its babysitter during bath time.
This touching behaviour has won the hearts of netizens.
Tula became separated from its herd at Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary in Chanthaburi province in October last year.
After finding the calf had been abandoned by other elephants, wildlife sanctuary officials took care of it and named it "Tula", which means October – the month it was found.
Tula is now healthy and cherished by the officials. It loves to eat and play.
Wild elephants love playing with water as it keeps their skin clean and free of parasites. Apart from floating and using their trunks to breathe underwater, elephants can also swim long distances.