Nation Group denies involvement with selection of The People Awards winners

In a statement, Nation Group (Thailand) Plc said that the selection of award winners was solely made by The People, an online media outlet, with no involvement of any other units under the group.

The statement came after a growing debate about certain recipients of the “People of Tomorrow” awards, which included controversial political activists.

“Nation Group (Thailand) Plc would like to announce that all media outlets under our organisation are granted editorial freedom regarding their work and content. The content created is presented to society creatively and in line with the occupational ethical values set by the Nation Way guidelines,” the statement said.