Nation Group denies involvement with selection of The People Awards winners
The Nation Group had no involvement in the selection of winners of this year’s The People Awards announced on Thursday, the media company said.
In a statement, Nation Group (Thailand) Plc said that the selection of award winners was solely made by The People, an online media outlet, with no involvement of any other units under the group.
The statement came after a growing debate about certain recipients of the “People of Tomorrow” awards, which included controversial political activists.
“Nation Group (Thailand) Plc would like to announce that all media outlets under our organisation are granted editorial freedom regarding their work and content. The content created is presented to society creatively and in line with the occupational ethical values set by the Nation Way guidelines,” the statement said.
Nation Group also maintained that it still firmly adheres to its mission of reporting news and information without bias for the benefit of Thai society while upholding the country’s three institutions of nation, religion and monarchy.
The statement noted that Nation Group was in talks with interested parties for the sale of its stake in The People.