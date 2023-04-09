2 Northeast-bound roads clogged as people start Songkran hols early
Many Thais started their Songkran holidays early this weekend and began heading upcountry, which resulted in some serious traffic congestion on Saturday night.
Highway No 304 linking Prachinburi’s Si Mahosot district with Pak Thong Chai in Nakhon Ratchasima, and Highway No 359 linking Chachoengsao’s Phanom Sarakham district to Sa Kaew were choc-a-bloc.
Traffic police said the two Northeast-bound roads were congested from Saturday evening until Sunday morning. They expect the two roads to be congested again later this evening.
The authorities believe the motorists and travellers are factory workers from Trat, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Chachoengsao and Bangkok. Officials say these people decided to start their holidays early because they wanted to avoid serious traffic jams at the start of the long Songkran holidays.
This year’s Songkran break runs from Thursday to next Monday, but many workers have tagged extra days so they can start travelling from Saturday.