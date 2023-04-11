Police deploy 100 checkpoints in Bangkok to combat Songkran drunk driving
Four thousand police officers to enforce measures for public safety and reduce traffic accidents caused by drunk driving during the Songkran festival.
Four thousand police officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MBP) will be on duty in Bangkok to enforce measures for public safety and reduce traffic accidents caused by drunk driving during the Songkran festival.
The 4,000 Bangkok police on duty will be divided into three main groups for the festival, which runs from this Thursday to Monday.
The first group will assist the public departing Bangkok for the provinces.
The second will oversee public gathering at 11 large Songkran events around Bangkok and over 100 smaller festival events.
The third group will conduct alcohol and drug tests at various checkpoints on roads around Bangkok to minimise potential for road accidents during the so-called “seven deadly days” of Songkran.
The country saw an average of 40 deaths on the road per day during the seven days over Songkran last year. Drink driving coupled with traffic congestion during the holiday period is blamed for the high death toll.
Police will also set up 105 checkpoints around Bangkok to enforce the speed limit, use of crash helmets by motorcyclists, and other traffic laws.
In the past, police have operated checkpoints only at night, but for this year the checkpoints will be running from noon to curb daytime drinking by motorists.
Police will also be deployed to major Bangkok travel terminals to oversee the departure and return of Songkran travellers.
Millions of Thais are expected to make the trip back to their hometowns and villages over the traditional New Year.
Squads of 100 officers will be on hand at Mo Chit Bus Terminal (Chatuchak) and the Southern Bus Terminal (Sai Tai Mai), as well as Don Mueang Airport, to manage heavy outbound traffic from April 12-14 and inbound traffic from April 16-18, said Pol Major Gen Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek, deputy commissioner of the MBP.
The Land Transport Department and related state agencies will assist the police in conducting alcohol and drug tests on bus drivers for the safety of passengers and to minimise potential road accidents.