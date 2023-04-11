Police deploy 100 checkpoints in Bangkok to combat Songkran drunk driving

Four thousand police officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MBP) will be on duty in Bangkok to enforce measures for public safety and reduce traffic accidents caused by drunk driving during the Songkran festival.

The 4,000 Bangkok police on duty will be divided into three main groups for the festival, which runs from this Thursday to Monday.

The first group will assist the public departing Bangkok for the provinces.

The second will oversee public gathering at 11 large Songkran events around Bangkok and over 100 smaller festival events.

The third group will conduct alcohol and drug tests at various checkpoints on roads around Bangkok to minimise potential for road accidents during the so-called “seven deadly days” of Songkran.