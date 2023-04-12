PM reiterates goal of transforming Thailand into EV manufacturing base

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha fully supports investment in environmentally friendly production and export industries as part of the effort to transform Thailand into a regional manufacturing base for electric vehicles (EVs), government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said on Wednesday.

The government aims to increase the manufacturing capacity for zero-emission vehicles to 30% of total vehicle manufacturing by 2030, Anucha said.

That number may be conservative considering the rapid expansion of the EV market in Thailand.

Kasikorn Bank Research Centre forecasts annual growth of 271% this year, with sales of EVs exceeding 50,000 units.