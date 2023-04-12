‘No political motive’ in hacker’s theft of 55 million Thais’ personal data

Thai authorities began a hunt for the hacker on April 2 after he announced on the Breach Forum website that he had obtained the personal data of 55 million Thai nationals. He claimed the data included names, surnames, date of birth, ID card and telephone numbers.

The Breach Forum website is a place where personal data leaked from state agencies or private firms are bought and sold.

The Criminal Court, on April 3, ordered a block on the website, 9near.org, and any websites found publishing data from 9near.org.

Army Transportation Department officer Sgt-Major Second Class Khemarat Boonchuay, who is suspected to be the hacker, surrendered to cyber police on April 7.

Khemarat has been accused of violating the Computer-related Crime Act and Personal Data Protection Act.