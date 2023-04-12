‘No political motive’ in hacker’s theft of 55 million Thais’ personal data
Hacker ”9Near”, who is accused of stealing personal data of 55 million Thais, has nothing to do with Thai politics, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said on Wednesday.
Thai authorities began a hunt for the hacker on April 2 after he announced on the Breach Forum website that he had obtained the personal data of 55 million Thai nationals. He claimed the data included names, surnames, date of birth, ID card and telephone numbers.
The Breach Forum website is a place where personal data leaked from state agencies or private firms are bought and sold.
The Criminal Court, on April 3, ordered a block on the website, 9near.org, and any websites found publishing data from 9near.org.
Army Transportation Department officer Sgt-Major Second Class Khemarat Boonchuay, who is suspected to be the hacker, surrendered to cyber police on April 7.
Khemarat has been accused of violating the Computer-related Crime Act and Personal Data Protection Act.
After interrogation of the suspect at the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau in Nonthaburi province, Chaiwut said cyber police are investigating the involvement of others in the case, including the suspect's wife.
"The police would take legal action against all the involved suspects," he said.
Asked if the hacking was connected to Thai politics, he said this case was an individual matter. This has nothing to do with Thai politics, as the general election would be held using physical ballots, he said.
An announcement posted on 9near.org website on April 2 read: “To all: Good news… ‘operation stopped’ due to conflict with our sponsor. We don’t want to hurt all of you and we also disagree with this dirty political operation as their plan went too dirty. So we have no reason to continue this privacy disaster.”
It went on: “At least the last few days, we see great movement in how government is concerned about citizen security and privacy.”
Chaiwut said that the data of 55 million people had not been sold or used yet, but the theft was posted on Facebook to make the issue go viral on social media. He also vowed to investigate this issue.
He declined to answer questions on whether the suspect was involved with military information operations.
Cyber police have confiscated Khemarat's hacking equipment at his residence in Nonthaburi.
The suspect's wife would be charged with being an accomplice if they find evidence, the police said.