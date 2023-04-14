49 people killed in road accidents on Thursday as Songkran death toll surges

Forty-nine people were killed in road accidents on Thursday and another 448 were injured, raising the Songkran death toll to 114 so far, the Road Safety Directing Centre said on Friday.

It is reporting data on road accidents, including deaths and injuries, for what are described in Thailand as the “seven deadly days”. They began on Tuesday and end on Monday.

The number of road accidents in Thailand totaled 437 on Thursday, the Road Safety Centre said.

Most accidents were caused by speeding or drunk driving, said Boontham Lertsukheekasem, director general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Motorbike accidents accounted for about four-fifths of all accidents, Boontham said.