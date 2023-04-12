27 killed in road accidents on the first day of Songkran break

On Tuesday, a total of 54,487 officials were deployed to man 1,871 road checkpoints nationwide. Some 306,166 vehicles were stopped, and legal action was taken against 48,176 motorists and motorcyclists.

Of those facing legal action, 15,152 will be charged for driving without a licence, 14,302 for riding motorbikes without a helmet, 4,759 for not fastening their seatbelts and 4,270 for violating the speed limit, among others.

"Officials have been instructed to strictly enforce the laws and monitor motorists' behaviour that could cause road accidents," the Road Safety Centre said.

During the Songkran festival’s "seven dangerous days” last year, a total of 1,917 road accidents were recorded, resulting in 1,869 people getting injured and 278 deaths.

Chiang Mai had the highest number of accidents at 63, while Bangkok had the highest number of deaths at 13. Six provinces – Nakhon Phanom, Pattani, Yala, Ranong, Samut Sakhon and Sing Buri — recorded no road deaths during the period