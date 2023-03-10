Bangkok aims to reduce traffic fatalities by 4,000 per year with helmet campaign

The event featured a motorcycle convoy riding around City Hall and Lan Khon Mueang town square in Phra Nakhon district to raise awareness about the importance of wearing helmets.

The city has given helmets to over 120,000 students in the Bangkok area since last year.

“A lot of children travel to school on motorcycles, putting them at risk of death from road accidents,” said the governor. “Around 20,000 people die on the roads each year, and 90% of them were on a bike and not wearing a helmet,” he added, referring to national figures.

The new road-safety campaign – “Wear helmets for a zero-accident Bangkok and a safer Thailand” – aims to lower the number of fatalities by at least 4,000 per year, Chadchart said.

His administration has been improving the city’s infrastructure to promote traffic safety, including adding more crosswalks, installing street lamps, and repaving roads, he said, adding: “All parties still need to work together and obey traffic laws to reduce traffic deaths.”

The campaign will also feature exhibitions and musical performances across the city to raise awareness about the importance of wearing helmets. The events will be co-sponsored by partners, including the Rotary International Foundation, the Parliament, the World Health Organisation, the Thai Health Foundation, and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. They worked with the city on its “Safe Roads, Safe Lives” campaign.