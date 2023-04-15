Traffic rises on Bangkok-bound roads as holiday-makers return

Motorists are returning early to avoid the congestion expected on Monday, the final day of the holiday, which started on Thursday.

Millions of provincial residents moved to the capital for work or study. Most visit their families during long holiday breaks like Songkran, while Bangkok natives leave the city in droves for vacations.

Traffic volume on Asia Highway in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, rose with dawn on Saturday. It did not, however, become congested. Traffic flowed smoothly with vehicles moving at 100-120 kilometres per hour on most sections of the highway, motorists said.