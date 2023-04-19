Endangered big-headed turtles found in a pond released to naturebackground-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
WEDNESDAY, April 19, 2023
nationthailand
Endangered big-headed turtles found in a pond released to nature

Endangered big-headed turtles found in a pond released to nature

WEDNESDAY, April 19, 2023

Two rare and endangered big-headed turtles have been released back into its natural habitat at Wiang Kosai National Park in Wang Chin district of Phrae province.

The two turtles were spotted in a pond at Ban Khang Chai community in the province on Monday.

To ensure the turtles' safety, a local Saithong Kukruean subsequently sent those turtles back to Wiang Kosai National Park chief Prawit Chaikham.

"The turtles were found when my family and I drained a pond near Mae Koeng creek to catch fish for sale," Saithong said.

Endangered big-headed turtles found in a pond released to nature

As the two big-headed turtles were found to be healthy and unscathed, the national park officials released them at the seventh level of Mae Koeng Luang Waterfall.

The national park also asked people who found rare animals to return them to officials, so that the animals would be able to live safely.

Endangered big-headed turtles found in a pond released to nature

The big-headed turtle weighs only around half a kilogram, and could be up to 17 centimetres long.

Its characteristics include small and flat carapace, a big head, a long tail, a parrot beak-like mouth, and claw feet that enable it to climb logs or rocks.

Endangered big-headed turtles found in a pond released to nature

This turtle is mostly found in the Indochina region. In Thailand, the turtle is mostly found in Loei, Phetchabun, Sakon Nakhon and Nan provinces. It eats fish, shrimp, shell, crab and frog.

The big-headed turtle has been listed as threatened species under the International Union for Conservation of Nature and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

ALL 11 PHOTOS

image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery

5 MORE PHOTOS

image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
TAGS
turtlePhraeNational ParkWildlife
RELATED
nationthailand