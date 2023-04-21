Two Thai dishes spice up list of world’s top 10 salads
Thailand’s famously fiery green-papaya salad has been ranked the 6th best salad in the world, while Pla Goong also makes it into the top 10.
The rankings were published recently by the TasteAtlas website, which collected reviews from around the globe for its "10 Best Rated SALADS in the World" ranking.
Som Tam was ranked as the world’s sixth favourite salad, but international foodies were also impressed by Pla Goong.
The hot and sour shrimp salad was listed at No 9 in the world rankings.
No 1 on the list was Dakos salad from Greece – a crunchy barley rusk topped with crumbled myzithra cheese, chopped ripe tomatoes, olives, capers, fresh oregano, and high-quality olive oil.
Other notable entries were Tunisia’s Mechouia (tomato and onion salad) at No 3, Japan’s Goma Wakame (seaweed salad) at No 7, and Lebanon’s Fattouche (crunchy pita pieces with lettuce and tomato) at No 10.
TasteAtlas noted that Som Tam is usually associated with the Northeast of Thailand, though some say it originated in Laos.
Som Tam is made with raw papaya cut into thin strips, pounded with a mortar and pestle, and mixed with roasted peanuts, cherry tomatoes, garlic, bird's-eye chilies, fish sauce, dried shrimp, palm sugar, lime or tamarind juice, and can be customised with many other ingredients.
It can also vary in sweetness and spiciness and is sold as a traditional snack by food shops and street vendors, where customers can often choose from a variety of ingredients. The simple yet tasty salad dish has gained popularity worldwide.
Pla Goong is a fresh salad of shrimps mixed with lemongrass, shallots, kaffir lime leaves, coriander, and wild betel leaves, dressed with a sauce of lime juice and chili peppers. It too comes in many variations, with shrimp sometimes substituted for other seafood or fish or even a seafood medley to create an interesting salad.