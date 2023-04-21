Two Thai dishes spice up list of world’s top 10 salads

Thailand’s famously fiery green-papaya salad has been ranked the

6th best salad in the world, while Pla Goong also makes it into the top 10.

The rankings were published recently by the TasteAtlas website, which collected reviews from around the globe for its "10 Best Rated SALADS in the World" ranking.

Som Tam was ranked as the world’s sixth favourite salad, but international foodies were also impressed by Pla Goong.

The hot and sour shrimp salad was listed at No 9 in the world rankings.

No 1 on the list was Dakos salad from Greece – a crunchy barley rusk topped with crumbled myzithra cheese, chopped ripe tomatoes, olives, capers, fresh oregano, and high-quality olive oil.

Other notable entries were Tunisia’s Mechouia (tomato and onion salad) at No 3, Japan’s Goma Wakame (seaweed salad) at No 7, and Lebanon’s Fattouche (crunchy pita pieces with lettuce and tomato) at No 10.