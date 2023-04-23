Tropical storms wreak havoc in Chiang Mai, Sa Kaew, Nakhon Phanom

Many houses at the foot of the mountain in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim district were damaged by heavy hail and rain. The village was also plunged in darkness from a blackout for several hours, officials said.

Provincial officials visited the community on Sunday morning and found many houses and shops on the mountainside were damaged.

The weather bureau expects tropical storms, possibly with hail, to continue lashing upper Thailand until Wednesday. This is mainly due to a clash of cool weather mass from China and hot weather mass in Thailand.

The Chiang Mai provincial administration said tropical storms hit several other areas as well, including Samoeng, Chom Thong and Hot districts, though the authorities still have to receive reports on damages.

Meanwhile, in Sa Kaew, tropical storms hit several villages in Muang, Khao Chakan and Watthana Nakhon districts among others.