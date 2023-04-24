Royal Thai Airforce to airlift Thais stranded in Sudan
The Royal Thai Airforce (RTA) has said it will send planes to evacuate Thais from Sudan as fighting intensifies in the African nation.
“The prime minister has approved the use of RTA planes for evacuation. We are now waiting for confirmation on the date and airports for the planes to land. The evacuation procedure will go ahead once every issue is solved,” Kanchana Patarachoke said on Monday.
Kanchana is director-general of the Department of Information and Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
Heavy gunfire and explosions have been reported in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other areas since April 15 as the Sudan Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces battle fiercely for control of Africa’s third-largest country.
Clashes have killed at least 400 civilians and injured more than 3,500, news agencies reported on Monday.
Kanchana said the government is prioritising the evacuation of Thais and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha along with Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai are closely monitoring the situation.
The Foreign Ministry is also working closely with other government agencies to ensure the safety of Thai evacuees.
Kanchana said the ministry is working with the National Security Council, the RTA and Thai embassies in Cairo and Riyadh as well as the Thai consulate in Jeddah to speed up preparations for evacuation.
According to the Foreign Ministry, there are some 300 Thai nationals in Sudan, 200 of whom are students, mostly studying at the International University of Africa in Khartoum.
Relatives of Thai nationals in Sudan can call (096) 352 0513, (096) 165 7120 and (096) 352 9015 for further details. The Thai Embassy in Cairo can be reached for assistance by phone at (+201) 0194 01243 or by e-mail at [email protected]