Royal Thai Airforce to airlift Thais stranded in Sudan

“The prime minister has approved the use of RTA planes for evacuation. We are now waiting for confirmation on the date and airports for the planes to land. The evacuation procedure will go ahead once every issue is solved,” Kanchana Patarachoke said on Monday.

Kanchana is director-general of the Department of Information and Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Heavy gunfire and explosions have been reported in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other areas since April 15 as the Sudan Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces battle fiercely for control of Africa’s third-largest country.