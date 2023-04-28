US Strike Force visits Thailand after flexing might in South China Sea

The vessel is making its first visit to Thailand as part of the 11th Carrier Strike Group, which recently sailed through the South China Sea after holding trilateral drills with Japan and South Korea.

The strike force can carry out maritime security operations, respond to disasters, and provide deterrence, for the US and its allies.

The USS Nimitz is one of the largest warships in the world, with length spanning 333 meters, a width of 77 meters and a height of 74 meters (equivalent to a 23-story building). The aircraft carrier can operate for up to 20 years without refueling and was designed to last for at least 50 years.

The mission of the USS Nimitz and its aircrafts is to conduct air operations and support maritime strategy in assigned areas.

The USS Nimitz was named in honor of Admiral Chester W Nimitz, who held the highest position in the United States Navy as the Commander in Chief of the Pacific Fleet during World War II.

Capabilities of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier :

The USS Nimitz has the capability to control the sea, engage in various types of target strikes, conduct maritime security operations, assist in humanitarian aid and disaster relief, as well as train and integrate in various operational areas.