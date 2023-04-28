US Strike Force visits Thailand after flexing might in South China Sea
The USS Nimitz – the world's largest aircraft carrier – will remain docked at Laem Chabang Port until Saturday as part of a weeklong visit to bolster cooperation with Thailand and commemorate 190 years of diplomatic relations between Washington and Bangkok, according to a statement by the US Embassy in Bangkok.
The vessel is making its first visit to Thailand as part of the 11th Carrier Strike Group, which recently sailed through the South China Sea after holding trilateral drills with Japan and South Korea.
The strike force can carry out maritime security operations, respond to disasters, and provide deterrence, for the US and its allies.
The USS Nimitz is one of the largest warships in the world, with length spanning 333 meters, a width of 77 meters and a height of 74 meters (equivalent to a 23-story building). The aircraft carrier can operate for up to 20 years without refueling and was designed to last for at least 50 years.
The mission of the USS Nimitz and its aircrafts is to conduct air operations and support maritime strategy in assigned areas.
The USS Nimitz was named in honor of Admiral Chester W Nimitz, who held the highest position in the United States Navy as the Commander in Chief of the Pacific Fleet during World War II.
Capabilities of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier :
The USS Nimitz has the capability to control the sea, engage in various types of target strikes, conduct maritime security operations, assist in humanitarian aid and disaster relief, as well as train and integrate in various operational areas.
The Carrier Air Wing 17 includes aircraft from nine squadrons, such as :
F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter jets
E/A-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft
E-2C Hawkeye airborne early warning and control aircraft
MH-60R/ Sea Hawk helicopters
nC-2A Greyhound transport aircraft
The Destroyer Squadron 9 and the USS Bunker Hill consist of various ships, such as:
Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers
Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruisers
Flight Operations:
The aircraft carrier has four elevators and various equipment and tools on the flight deck, allowing for rapid and efficient transportation of cargo s. Each lift can carry two F/A-18E/F Super Hornets at full capacity to the flight deck. In addition, there are nine lifts for equipment located in the aircraft storage area, which transport weapons from the ship's magazine to the aircraft storage area and flight deck.
The USS Nimitz aircraft carrier is stationed in Bremerton, Washington, with approximately 4,600 sailors, including those permanently assigned to the ship. In November 2023, they participated in multiple training exercises and operations assigned to the 7th Fleet, which includes the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea.
The 11th Aircraft Carrier Strike Group conducted surveillance and joint training with allied nations in the Pacific Ocean before visiting Thailand. The USS NIMITZ aircraft carrier will leave Chonburi on April 29.