Wild deer slams into Mercedes on 12-lane Bangkok highway

Worapoj Saelim, 55, told police that the deer ran from the frontage road onto the 12-lane Borommaratchachonnani Road, where it smashed into the left side of his Mercedes car.

The accident occurred in front of Mahidol University’s Salaya campus, in the western suburbs of the capital, at 10.30am.

Worapoj insisted that he did not crash into the deer.