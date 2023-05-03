Spotlight on ex-husband of ‘Am Cyanide’ as evidence points to accomplice

Deputy national police chief Surachet Hakparn confirmed on Tuesday that an arrest warrant would be sought for an unnamed officer in the next two days.

The Nation understands that the arrest warrant will be for Pol Lt Col Withoon Rangsiwuthaporn, Sararat’s ex-husband.

Withoon was suspended as deputy superintendent at Ratchaburi’s Ban Pong Police Station after his ex-wife was arrested last month.

He was questioned for a second time on Tuesday and gave valuable information but insisted on his innocence, Surachet said.