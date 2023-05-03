'World's smelliest fruit' now banned from Bangkok buses
The smell of durians has been classified as a public nuisance by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority and, as of today, passengers are no longer permitted to carry the pungent-smelling fruit on its buses.
The decision is based on a directive issued by the Transport Ministry in 2014 to ensure peace and order on public transport, the transit authority announced on Wednesday.
The directive also requires passengers to refrain from causing a nuisance on public transport.
Wednesday’s announcement said the 2014 directive prohibits passengers from carrying anything with a strong smell that could be considered a nuisance by other passengers on public buses.
Durians have been labelled ‘the world’s smelliest fruit”, though many people find their scent enticing.