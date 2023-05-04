Sacred Thai temple closes after vendors accused of tarnishing it

The mess vendors make inside and around the temple will prevent Wat Phra That Phanom from being named as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ananchai Chaiyadej chairman of the temple’s executive committee announced on Wednesday.

Vendors are violating the temple’s rules and leaving areas inside and outside the temple untidy, the announcement read.

They are also irritating pilgrims to the sacred site, said Ananchai.

Ensuring that vendors follow temples rules and are organised in a way that does not diminish the spirit of the temple is necessary for it to be listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which will help protect the temple for future generations.