Reports saying Yellow and Pink lines will open soon are false: MRTA

The transit authority was responding to a false news report saying that the new section of Yellow Line from Lat Phrao station to Samrong station will begin public service on June 3 with fares ranging from 15-45 baht. The report also said that a public trial run of Yellow Line will occur between May 21 and 31.

The false report also said that the Pink Line from Khae Rai to Min Buri station will start a public test run in August of this year and that the entire route will open for public use by the end of this year.

The MRTA said the reports were inaccurate. Both projects are still undergoing a system testing process to ensure they meet international safety standards, it said.

Furthermore, a public trial run will take at least three months, not 11 days, it added.

The authority added that the contractors for both projects estimate that public trial runs will start in January next year, while the entire route should be open to public use by June 2024.

The 30.4 kilometre Yellow Line is a straddle monorail system on an elevated structure with 23 stations. The line links central Bangkok to Samut Prakan province and interconnects with other train systems, including the Blue, Grey, Orange and Green lines, as well as the Airport Rail Link.

The Pink Line, meanwhile, is an elevated monorail train linking Nonthaburi province to Min Buri district in eastern Bangkok. The 34.5km line has 30 stations.