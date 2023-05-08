Thai space research centre signs MoU with leading technology firms

Terospace is a spacecraft start-up created by KMITL's alumni, while SVI is an electronic products manufacturer.

Settapong said that the collaboration represents yet another significant milestone for Thailand's space sector since it would enhance both the knowledge and technology that the country has in this field.

The partnership intends to strengthen the centre’s relation with its allies while also advancing space technology and services, such as the more precise assessment of landscape imagery from satellites, he said.

He added that with the development of satellite photography, environmental issues, namely forest fires, pollution, and climate change, might be accurately assessed, predicted, and resolved.