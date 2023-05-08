Thailand raises drought alarm as water trucks deployed for villages
Concern over possible severe drought in Thailand this year is rising after the Rural Roads Department (RRD) ordered its offices nationwide to prepare water distribution for rural residents.
The department also instructed provincial offices to check roads along reservoirs and irrigation canals over fears they could subside due to the drop in water levels.
The RRD announced on its website that provincial and district offices will cooperate with provincial administrations nationwide in deploying water trucks to supply villagers in drought areas.
It also instructed RRD officials to check all rural roads along reservoirs and irrigation canals for cracks and other signs of subsidence caused by dropping water levels.
Signs to warn motorists will be erected along roads found to be at risk of subsidence.
The department also ordered offices to be on standby to repair roads immediately if they are hit by subsidence. Roads repaired after subsidence must be checked regularly for further damage due to drought, it added.
The Meteorological Department last month warned that this year’s drought will be even more severe than the droughts of 2019 and 2020. The drought conditions are being driven by record high temperatures across the country.