Thailand raises drought alarm as water trucks deployed for villages

The department also instructed provincial offices to check roads along reservoirs and irrigation canals over fears they could subside due to the drop in water levels.

The RRD announced on its website that provincial and district offices will cooperate with provincial administrations nationwide in deploying water trucks to supply villagers in drought areas.

