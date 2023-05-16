Polish man arrested over gruesome murder in Bangkok condo

Lagoda Filippow, 25, was arrested at the Klong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaew’s Aranyaprathet district on Monday for the alleged murder of Alona Savchenko, 27.

The suspect was tracked down shortly after Bangkok police learned of the gruesome murder in room No 708 on the 32nd floor of The Key Sathorn-Charoenrat Condominium in Bang Khlo Laem district.

Filippow was delivered to Wat Phrayakrai Police Station, which has jurisdiction in the area, at 4am on Tuesday.

The suspect appeared calm and took a nap inside the detention room. He then had breakfast and coffee without any apparent sign of stress.