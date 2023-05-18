Court annuls decree delaying enforcement of torture, disappearance law

Constitutional Court judges voted 8:1 to declare the four key articles must be retroactively effective from February 22 along with all other provisions in the Act on Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance.

The Prayut Chan-o-cha Cabinet issued a February 14 executive decree to postpone enforcement of articles 22 to 25 until October 1. The postponement prompted loud criticism from Thai experts and international agencies including the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Article 22 requires state officials to maintain continuous video and audio monitoring of suspects until they are released or handed to interrogating officials.