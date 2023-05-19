Amid dwindling water stocks, 64 provinces seek artificial rain for farmlands
The number of requests for artificial rain surged to 64 provinces, with some of them having less than 50% stocks in their water reservoirs.
The planting season for the Thai agricultural sector has just started and there are concerns over irrigation for farming, as rainfall has been relatively low since the beginning of this year.
According to Supit Pitaktham, director-general of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, the water and moisture level in the soil is relatively low. As a result, about 78% of the 116 million rai (18.56 million hectares) of agricultural land outside the irrigated zone, or about 230 million rai (36.8 million hectares) of agricultural land and forestry, have been affected due to insufficient water for cultivation. At the same time, farmers and people in many provinces are requesting artificial rain service.
There were 1,387 requests from 64 provinces and 459 districts nationwide for artificial rain during May 1-14. The water stocks in reservoirs has dropped, in some cases below 50% of capacity.
The Royal Irrigation Department has requested assistance from the Royal Rainfall and Agricultural Aviation Department to arrange artificial rain so as to replenish the water levels of 70 reservoirs nationwide.
Based on the weather predictions for this year, the El Niño phenomenon will likely lead to less rainfall this wet season compared to last year. Rainfall is expected to be lower as of the middle of this year, and there will be an increased risk of drought due to the unusually high temperatures. Therefore, work plans of the related state agencies have been revised to cope with the potential drought.
Since May 1 this year, 12 regional artificial rainmaking units have been set up. These units utilise aircraft from the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, totalling 23 aircraft, as well as six aircraft supported by the Air Force, bringing the total to 29.
Artificial rain operation units were set up in the the upper North (Chiang Mai and Tak provinces); lower North (Phitsanulok); Central (Lopburi and Kanchanaburi); upper Northeast (Khon Kaen); lower Northeast (Nakhon Ratchasima and Ubon Ratchathani); East (Chanthaburi); South (Surat Thani, Songkhla, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan).
Supit added that the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation regularly monitors the weather conditions, the water situation, and the water needs of the public on a daily basis in order to plan and implement intensive rainmaking operations to ensure sufficient water supply for agriculture, consumption, and storage purposes. This includes electricity generation, tap water production, as well as industrial needs. They also keep a watchful eye on the development of summer storms that can lead to hailstorms.
There are continuous surveillance teams stationed at the units in Phitsanulok and Chiang Mai provinces.
There were a total of 67 rainmaking operational days from February 15 to May 14 this year with 1,501 flights, he said. Rainfall was reported in 62 provinces, including Lampang, Chiang Mai, Phrae, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, Chanthaburi, Ratchaburi, Phatthalung, and others.