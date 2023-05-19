Amid dwindling water stocks, 64 provinces seek artificial rain for farmlands

The planting season for the Thai agricultural sector has just started and there are concerns over irrigation for farming, as rainfall has been relatively low since the beginning of this year.

According to Supit Pitaktham, director-general of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, the water and moisture level in the soil is relatively low. As a result, about 78% of the 116 million rai (18.56 million hectares) of agricultural land outside the irrigated zone, or about 230 million rai (36.8 million hectares) of agricultural land and forestry, have been affected due to insufficient water for cultivation. At the same time, farmers and people in many provinces are requesting artificial rain service.

There were 1,387 requests from 64 provinces and 459 districts nationwide for artificial rain during May 1-14. The water stocks in reservoirs has dropped, in some cases below 50% of capacity.

The Royal Irrigation Department has requested assistance from the Royal Rainfall and Agricultural Aviation Department to arrange artificial rain so as to replenish the water levels of 70 reservoirs nationwide.

Based on the weather predictions for this year, the El Niño phenomenon will likely lead to less rainfall this wet season compared to last year. Rainfall is expected to be lower as of the middle of this year, and there will be an increased risk of drought due to the unusually high temperatures. Therefore, work plans of the related state agencies have been revised to cope with the potential drought.