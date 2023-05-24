Thai food and herbs bid for pride of place at Asia Pacific exhibition

The event is expected to help promote Thai food as a soft power.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said at the opening ceremony on Tuesday that the country's abundant and diverse agricultural products, such as rice, vegetables, fruits, and cassava, contribute to Thailand's true strength in the industry.

Aside from being a significant source of food ingredients, the country is also well known for its excellent food processing know-how, food innovation inventions, safety standards, and sustainability concept, he noted.

All of these factors, he said, increased the country's competitiveness as well as its potential to be the world's kitchen.

Thaifex - Anuga Asia 2023 is actually another important part of making Thailand a world food hub, he said.

"The event repeatedly emphasises the potential of Thailand as a leading producer and exporter of world-class food and is a major annual platform that allows Thai entrepreneurs to meet, engage in trade negotiations and form business networks with importers around the world, increasing their opportunity to expand their export to overseas markets," Jurin said.

According to the Commerce Ministry, Thailand was the world's 15th biggest food exporter in 2022, with export value of 1.36 trillion baht, a 22.7% increase over the previous year. The industry is still expanding because global food demand has never decreased.