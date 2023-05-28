Every day will be non-smoking day, vows Bangkok governor

He was speaking to reporters after attending activities organised by the Thai Society of Clinical Oncology and the Lung and Me Digital Solution at CentralWorld on Saturday. World No Tobacco Day is marked on May 31 every year.

“What I worry about the most is second-hand smoke. This affects non-smokers who are also in the area near smokers. This passive smoking has killed some million people,” he said, citing World Health Organisation (WHO) figures.

“It’s BMA’s duty to protect these innocent people by educating them and by enforcing the tobacco control law, which prohibits smoking in several areas. We must seriously enforce the law.”