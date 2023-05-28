Taiwanese boss of alleged Covid-19 scam arrested in Bangkok, police say

The Immigration Bureau tracked and located the suspect, identified as Huang, and arrested him on Friday, following a request from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Bangkok.

Huang was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by a Taiwanese court, Immigration Bureau commissioner General Phakphumpipat Sajjaphan said.

An investigation by the Immigration Bureau found that Huang entered Thailand using a passport issued by Vanuatu, a nation in the South Pacific, on February 5 2022 with a visa obtained via the Thailand Privilege Card promotion.