79 police fired in first five months over disciplinary offences
A total of 79 police officers have been removed from service during the first five months of this year for committing severe disciplinary offences, the Police Commission was updated on Monday.
The commission, the highest governing body of police officers, held a meeting at the Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok to endorse the decisions of the disciplinary committee against police officers found to have committed severe disciplinary offences.
Police spokesman Pol Lt-General Artchayon Kraithong said after the meeting that the commission was informed nine police officers had been fired without pensions in May and two others were removed but with eligibility for pension in the same month.
From January to May, 65 police officers were fired without pension and 14 others removed with the right to receive pension, the spokesman added.
The meeting was chaired by outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. The PM is the ex-officio chair of the Police Commission.
There are between 210,700 and 230,000 police in Thailand, accounting for roughly 17% of all civil servants in the country.