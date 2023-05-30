Rise in Covid cases no cause for panic, authorities say

Opas Karnkawinpong, the department’s director-general, said on Monday that the rise coincides with the prediction that the number of Covid cases and fatalities would rise as a result of greater interaction over the Songkran holiday and the reopening of schools.

He said that each day of the last week saw an average of 423 cases. Of the total figure of 2,970, 425 people have been diagnosed with pneumonitis, while 253 required tracheal intubation.

Deaths, however, are lower than the previous week when some 60 were recorded.