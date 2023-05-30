AOT hopes to make Suvarnabhumi one of top 30 airports in 4 years

Suvarnabhumi held the 10th position in Skytrax World Airport Awards in 2010 but dropped to 68th this year.

AOT director Kirati Kitmanawat said on Tuesday that the agency is responding to this sharp drop by implementing an urgent policy to improve services so they meet international standards.

“I aim to make Suvarnabhumi Airport one of the world’s best airports for travellers again,” he said. “It should be among the 50 best within two years and among the 30 best in four years,” he said.