Wanted Chinese, South Korean criminal suspects arrested in Thailand

The arrests of Xu Wei, 40, and Kim Junbeom, 26, were announced at a press conference at Briton Grand Hotel in Pattaya on Wednesday.

Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt-General Pakphumpipat Sajjaphan told the press conference that the two suspects were alleged members of transnational criminal gangs and were wanted on Interpol arrest warrants.

The immigration chief said Wei was accused of laundering some 2.5 billion baht for a call-centre gang that operated in Cambodia.