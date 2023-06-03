Railways are the key to unlocking Bangkok’s traffic gridlock: Chadchart

“Railways are the only solution for future mass transit in the city,” Chadchart said at the Asia-wide fair at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC).

“Bangkok’s biggest challenge is traffic congestion. To fight this problem, we need to upgrade the public transport system in terms of mobility, comfort, convenience, and capacity,” he said. “Trains are the only mode that can answer all these requirements.”

The governor said his experience as transport minister 10 years ago gave him the opportunity to plan several railway projects, and now as governor he can see them progressing.

“Railway projects are a long-term effort, like running a marathon,” he said. “They need careful consideration and investment planning, unlike changing fossil-fuel buses into electric ones, which can be done in a few months.”