Railways are the key to unlocking Bangkok’s traffic gridlock: Chadchart
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt described railways as the key to solving traffic congestion in the capital as he opened Asia Pacific Rail 2023 on Friday.
“Railways are the only solution for future mass transit in the city,” Chadchart said at the Asia-wide fair at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC).
“Bangkok’s biggest challenge is traffic congestion. To fight this problem, we need to upgrade the public transport system in terms of mobility, comfort, convenience, and capacity,” he said. “Trains are the only mode that can answer all these requirements.”
The governor said his experience as transport minister 10 years ago gave him the opportunity to plan several railway projects, and now as governor he can see them progressing.
“Railway projects are a long-term effort, like running a marathon,” he said. “They need careful consideration and investment planning, unlike changing fossil-fuel buses into electric ones, which can be done in a few months.”
There are plans to build 10 more train routes across the city, Chadchart said, explaining that the city is considering ways to increase traffic efficiency while reducing operational costs.
“Increasing train routes will also benefit the city in terms of the environment as most trains have been using electricity for years, while public buses have just started switching to clean energy,” Chadchart said.
“Innovations in the railway system are crucial to the city's development, and I’m glad that the fair this year is bigger than the last, with participation from large corporations and new players. It is truly a big opportunity for the city’s future,” he said.
He also thanked the fair’s organiser, Terrapinn, for selecting Bangkok to host the event for two consecutive years.
For the last 25 years, Asia Pacific Rail has brought together more than 25,000 rail leaders from across the globe for the most exclusive and influential railway gathering in the region, Terrapinn said. This year’s fair bounced back for one of the most engaging editions to date, its organiser said.