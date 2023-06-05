Pita, Paetongtarn lead Thailand into ‘rainbow era’ at Bangkok Pride

Move Forward Party leader and PM-hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat wore a rainbow shirt while Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra sported a black top with shimmering colours, sending Thai social media into a frenzy.

Thai voters backed both pro-democracy parties in huge numbers at the May 14 election, delivering a crushing defeat to military-backed politicians that have led the government since the 2014 coup.

Pita and Paetongtarn’s Pride fashion choices also got fans wondering about the brands they were wearing.

Nation TV reported that Pita wore a shirt from Paul Smith's spring-summer 2022 collection. Eagle-eyed Thai netizens pointed out that the collection is for women, and Pita was likely using it to signal his commitment to human rights and diversity.

Meanwhile, Paetongtarn wore a shirt from the retro, Great Gatsby-style collection of UK brand Rixo. The light fabric was perfect for Bangkok's hot and humid weather.

Pita and Paetongtarn joined the parade and also spoke to the crowd of thousands of LGBTQ+ participants, vowing to implement legislation to promote same-sex marriage and gender identity rights once their new government is formed.

Bangkok Pride Parade 2023 took place as part of the worldwide celebration of Pride Month, which is now held each June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, New York, when LGBTQ+ people stood up against discrimination and oppression.