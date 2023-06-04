The rainbow includes more colours during Pride Month this year
This year’s Pride Month has expanded its reach to cover more groups to represent gender diversity.
Though the groups covered are represented by the LGBTQIAN+ acronym, the plus symbol leaves the door open for new groups of people.
Pride Month is celebrated in June across the world, including Thailand.
Unlike the 1960s, when societies did not accept gender diversity, now even businesses have adopted the “rainbow” to signify tolerance and inclusivity.
Meanwhile, the LGBTQIAN+ acronym represents:
Lesbian: Women who are sexually or romantically attracted exclusively to other women
Gay: Sexually or romantically attracted exclusively to one’s own sex or gender (used especially for men)
Bisexual: Sexually or romantically attracted to both men or women or to more than one sex or gender
Transgender: A person whose gender identity does not correspond with the sex registered for them at birth
Queer: A gender identity that does not correspond to ideas established in society
Intersex: Individuals born with any of several sex characteristics including chromosome patterns
Asexual: People who experience no sexual attraction to anyone
Non-binary: A gender identity that does not conform to traditional beliefs about gender.