New Deloitte report: LGBT+ inclusion efforts yield positive impacts in workplace, yet challenges persist

Despite supportive actions from employers, non-inclusive behaviors persist at work

Despite the positive steps organizations are taking to support their LGBT+ employees, 42% of survey respondents reported experiencing non-inclusive behaviors at work. These non-inclusive behaviors included unwanted comments of a sexual nature (33%), unwanted comments on gender identity (25%), and broader unacceptable behavior.

Furthermore, these behaviors are experienced in both office and remote working environments. Nearly half (47%) of those who reported experiencing non-inclusive behaviors said they experienced these in a physical office, while 20% have experienced them in a virtual setting. One-third (33%) experienced such behaviors in both physical and remote environments. Of those who encountered these behaviors, nearly three-quarters reported their experience to their employer, and six in 10 were satisfied with the response.

The rationale as to why respondents didn’t report non-inclusive behaviors was generally similar across all gender identities (for example, when it came to concerns as to the perception of colleagues). Women, however, were more concerned than men that their complaints would not be taken seriously (40% vs. 22%) and that the behavior wasn’t serious enough to report (33% vs. 16%), while men were more concerned than women that the behavior would get worse (38% vs. 17%) if it was reported.

Many still choose not to share their sexual orientation and/or gender identity with the majority of their colleagues

Around one in five respondents are not out to anyone at work about their sexual orientation, while 34% are out only to their closest colleagues. Of the latter respondents, 36% reported that while their immediate team/colleagues made them feel comfortable disclosing their sexual orientation at work, the organization at large did not. From a gender identity perspective, nearly one-quarter (23%) who are out to some of their colleagues are worried that being out to the majority of their colleagues will adversely impact their career.

Of those respondents who are out to the majority of their colleagues, nine in 10 agreed that this is because their workplace culture helps them feel comfortable being out.

“It has been encouraging to see a focus on LGBT+ inclusion in the workplace,” says Michele Parmelee, Deloitte Global Deputy CEO and Chief People and Purpose Officer.

“However, the survey has also shown us that more needs to be done. Looking ahead as companies build future-ready organizations, it will be incumbent upon leaders and colleagues to focus on three critical elements to promote LGBT+ inclusion: enabling employees to feel comfortable being out at work, creating an environment where non-inclusive behavior is not tolerated, and leveraging visible and vocal allyship.”

For more information and to view the full results of Deloitte’s LGBT+ Inclusion @ Work, visit:

https://www2.deloitte.com/mt/en/pages/about-deloitte/articles/lgbt-at-work.html

