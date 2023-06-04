Thai Sang Thai says legalising same-sex marriage is a priority
The new government should legalise same-sex marriage to expand basic rights for LGBTQ+ people and stimulate the economy, Thai Sang Thai deputy leader Supant Mongkolsuthree said on Sunday.
Supant made the comments as the first weekend of celebrations for Pride Month are being held, saying Pride Month symbolises the struggles of LGBTQ+ community over the past 50 years.
Equal marriage is among the 23 goals of the eight-party coalition, which includes Thai Sang Thai, that is trying to form the next government, he said.
There is no reason to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people, especially in the workplace or for marriage, he said.
Legalising same-sex marriage will also have economic benefits, said Supant, who chairs Thai Sang Thai’s economic committee.
Making same-sex unions legal will allow same-sex couples to buy property and operate businesses together, he explained. Many same-sex couples are wary of operating businesses together because there is no legal recognition of their union, he said.
Thailand is well-known globally as a friendly destination for LGBTQ+ tourists, so creating more activities for them will generate more revenue, he said. However, a lack of access to basic rights prevents many from visiting, he added.