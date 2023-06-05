Pheu Thai vows to tackle PM2.5, prevent drought and floods
The Pheu Thai Party on Monday vowed to solve the issue of PM2.5 air pollution and to increase green spaces and improve the quality of life of Thais.
The Pheu Thai issued a statement to mark World Environment Day, vowing to implement its key environment policies as a prospective partner of the next ruling coalition.
Among other things, it said it would prevent drought and floods, and improve air quality, and attach importance to international environmental policies.
In the statement, the party highlighted the four major environmental policies it would implement as a coalition partner:
▪︎ Flood and drought prevention: The party said it would make preparations to deal with the El Nino situation. Preparations and comprehensive water resources management would ensure that people would have adequate water throughout the year.
▪︎ Returning clean air and quality of life to Thais: Pheu Thai said it would seek to tackle PM2.5 (particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter) air pollution at its source. It would forge a collaboration between government agencies and private firms to tackle PM2.5 and push for enactment of a clean air law.
▪︎ Creating more green spaces: Pheu Thai would speed up ecological improvement by issuing land deeds covering 50 million rai (8 million hectares) to the people so that they can live in forested areas in harmony. The deed recipients will be required to plant trees according to quotas. They will be allowed to sell carbon credit and Thailand would reach its goal of carbon neutrality and net zero.
▪︎ Ensure Thai businesses conform to international standards: The party would help Thai businesses and exporters escape trade sanctions by helping them meet the global environmental standards.