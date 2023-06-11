BMA launches competition for role-model communities along canal

Chadchart presided over the ceremony to launch the competition, which was held at Pracha Ruamjai 1 Community in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

The competition is restricted to three communities on the canal’s banks: Pracha Ruamjai 1 and Pracha Ruamjai 2 in Chatuchak, and Wat Sing Community in Pathum Thani.

The three communities have more than 693 houses combined.

There will be two awards. The first will go to clusters of houses in each community, and the second will go to one of the three communities.