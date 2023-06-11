SEC lists six warning signs for investment scams

It also highlighted six warning signs investors should look out for when they are offered opportunities to invest:

1. Promises of excessively high returns

2. Urgent requirement for quick decisions

3. Guaranteed returns

4. Unclear business operations that cannot be verified

5. False claims of endorsement by government agencies or reputable individuals/companies

6. Providing returns by recruiting others to invest.

Members of the public can check the list of legitimate companies on the SEC's website (www.sec.or.th/seccheckfirst), or the SEC Check First application. They can also call the SEC call centre (1207) for advice before making any investment decision.