Thai beverage brand marks new chapter in international expansion

Vietnam, ranked 10th on the Cha Tra Mue destination list, has embraced the authentic Thai tea concept and is serving the delicious tea to enamoured customers. Evidence of that success could be seen in the images of consumers queuing up to taste the tea at the brand’s first branch in Ho Chi Minh City, which will be fully operational from today.

The company's expansion into foreign markets has been steadily progressing for about a decade, with branches already established in Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia, and South Korea.

In terms of revenue, Cha Tra Mue, operating under Thai Tea International, recorded a total income of over 2.1 billion baht in 2022, marking a 6.4% increase over the previous year's revenue of over 1.9 billion baht. The company also achieved a net profit of over 34 million baht.

Business operations of the company are overseen by the next generation of the Ruangritthidet family, Dittapong and Setthakit.